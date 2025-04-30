Fiio Snowsky Anywhere – Bluetooth speaker with magnetic mount30.04.25
Fiio has introduced a new portable Bluetooth speaker Snowsky Anywhere (F3401S), which stands out with a number of interesting features.
One of the main innovations is the magnetic base of the device, which allows you to attach the speaker to any steel surface, including vertically. This makes the model convenient for active recreation or work on the move, when it is important to free your hands.
The speaker has a rounded body and is protected from water according to the IPX6 standard. Snowsky Anywhere will be available in three colors: white, pink and olive. The weight of the device is only 190 grams, and for ease of transportation, a built-in strap is provided, allowing you to carry the speaker on a bag or backpack.
The model is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.4 module with support for multi-channel audio via Auracast technology and provides low sound latency. If desired, you can combine two speakers to create full stereo sound. The 1400 mAh battery provides up to 21 hours of continuous operation, while a full charge via the USB-C port takes about two hours.
The cost of Snowsky Anywhere varies from $39 to $59 on the Aliexpress platform. The speaker has not yet appeared in the official Fiio store on Amazon USA. It is important to note that from May 1, 2025, prices for Fiio products will increase by 40% due to new tariffs, so it is more profitable to purchase the device before this date.
Previously, Fiio also announced lightweight Anytime headphones with a gaming mode and a battery life of up to 58 hours. The weight of the new product is only 155 grams, which makes it convenient for long-term use.
