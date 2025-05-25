Fiat TRIS – three-wheeled truck in electric format25.05.25
Fiat Professional has announced the release of the first electric tricycle TRIS – a compact cargo transport focused on the needs of cities in Africa and the Middle East. The novelty becomes a modern analogue of the legendary Piaggio Ape, combining nostalgia and functionality, but with an emphasis on environmental friendliness and modularity.
Main features
The name TRIS refers to three: the car has three wheels, LED optics with triple blocks and three body types – chassis with a cab, pickup and flatbed truck. The design is based on the modern architecture of the Fiat Topolino urban electric car, and production is organized in Morocco, which ensures logistical accessibility for target regions.
Technical specifications
- Length: 3.17 m
- Turning radius: 3.05 m
- Load platform: 2.25 m², suitable for Euro pallet
- Load capacity: up to 540 kg
- Maximum weight: 1025 kg
- Electric motor: 9 kW (≈12 hp), 45 N·m
- Battery: 6.9 kWh
- Maximum speed: 45 km/h
- Range: up to 90 km WMTC
Despite the front single-wheel scheme, the Fiat TRIS demonstrates stability due to the wide rear track, long wheelbase and 12-inch wheels – this ensures stability even when fully loaded.
For whom and why
The Fiat TRIS was created as an affordable solution for small businesses, delivery services and utilities. Its compact dimensions allow it to operate in narrow streets and heavy traffic, while its environmental friendliness and ease of maintenance make it attractive for regions where a combination of low cost of ownership and reliability is important.
Thus, the Fiat TRIS is not just a nod to the iconic tricycles of the past, but a real tool for sustainable urban transport of the future.
