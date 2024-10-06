Fasetto’s Audio Cu technology for power transmission receives Dolby Atmos certification

The American technology company Fasetto presented Audio Cu, the world’s first audio system using the technology of sound transmission through electrical cables, which received Dolby Atmos certification. The technology allows you to transmit audio signals without the use of the Internet or the need to run special audio cables to each speaker. Compared to wireless systems using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, Audio Cu provides high quality sound without compression and with minimal delay.

The technology supports the configuration of audio systems from 2.0 to 9.1, including Dolby Atmos up to 7.1.2, which allows you to achieve full surround sound. It can simultaneously transmit up to 10 channels of sound to one audio system, and its receiver is capable of processing up to 32 channels for distribution between different systems in the same room. Audio Cu also automatically detects and eliminates line noise or interference for optimal sound transmission.

In addition, the system easily integrates with existing audio systems and is compatible with different types of speakers. By eliminating the need for additional wiring, Audio Cu technology also reduces the carbon footprint, contributing to the sustainability of home audio solutions.