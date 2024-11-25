Facebook Messenger will get HD video calls and AI-generated backgrounds

Meta has announced new features for its Messenger app aimed at improving the quality of communication and user experience. Among the key updates is the ability to make HD video calls. HD calls are now standard for calls over Wi-Fi, and are also available for calls over cellular. In addition, there is a voice isolation option available in the call settings, which allows you to improve the audibility of the interlocutor in noisy environments.

The updates also include the ability to leave audio or video if a contact is temporarily unavailable. For iOS users, Siri integration is now available, allowing you to send messages and make calls using voice commands. Another interesting feature is artificial intelligence backgrounds for video calls, which can be created by activating the “effects” icon during a call.

These innovations are a continuation of recent improvements to Messenger, such as the Communities feature, the Meta AI chatbot, and tools for sharing large files.