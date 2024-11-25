Facebook Messenger will get HD video calls and AI-generated backgrounds25.11.24
Meta has announced new features for its Messenger app aimed at improving the quality of communication and user experience. Among the key updates is the ability to make HD video calls. HD calls are now standard for calls over Wi-Fi, and are also available for calls over cellular. In addition, there is a voice isolation option available in the call settings, which allows you to improve the audibility of the interlocutor in noisy environments.
The updates also include the ability to leave audio or video if a contact is temporarily unavailable. For iOS users, Siri integration is now available, allowing you to send messages and make calls using voice commands. Another interesting feature is artificial intelligence backgrounds for video calls, which can be created by activating the “effects” icon during a call.
These innovations are a continuation of recent improvements to Messenger, such as the Communities feature, the Meta AI chatbot, and tools for sharing large files.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Facebook Messenger will get HD video calls and AI-generated backgrounds Facebook messenger update
Meta has announced new features for its Messenger app aimed at improving the quality of communication and user experience. Key updates include the ability to make HD video calls
Patch for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with fixes will be released this week games update
GSC Game World has announced the first post-launch patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will be released next week for PC and Xbox.
Need for Speed Unbound update adds Most Wanted cars and… the series’ first motorcycle
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has 1 million players. The game has become the most popular on Twitch
Google Gemini Live AI now supports Ukrainian language
Jeep has released an SUV with a hybrid engine in the style of the 1941 military Willys MB
LG UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with 1440p matrix supports 480Hz
The Asus TUF Gaming A2 SSD pocket costs UAH 3,999