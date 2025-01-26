Energizer has released its first laptop, the EnergyBook, for $199

Energizer, known primarily for its batteries, has now decided to enter the laptop market. The brand is licensed by Avenir Telecom, which will manufacture and sell laptops under the Energizer name. The line of these devices will be called EnergyBook.

Although detailed technical specifications of the upcoming laptops have not yet been disclosed, it is known that the new products will be offered with 15 and 17-inch screens. In terms of memory, the devices will be equipped with built-in drives with a capacity of 128 GB or 256 GB. This is a relatively small amount, typical for budget devices such as Chromebooks.

The main feature of the new products will be their price: EnergyBook laptops start at $199. This indicates that they will be equipped with inexpensive and energy-efficient processors, which makes them ideal for users with low performance requirements, for example, for basic Internet surfing, working with documents and viewing multimedia content.

The first Energizer laptops are expected to be available in the first quarter of this year, and they will likely be aimed at users who want an affordable and durable device with good battery life.