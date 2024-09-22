Elon Musk announced the release of the Neuralink Blindsight implant, which restores vision

Elon Musk presented the Neuralink Blindsight project, which promises to revolutionize the field of ophthalmology and restore sight to blind people, including those who have not seen since birth. The technology being developed by the Neuralink company involves implanting the implant into the cerebral cortex, bypassing the damaged visual organs and directly stimulating the areas responsible for processing visual signals.

In the initial stages, this technology will be able to provide images with a resolution comparable to the 8-bit graphics of older consoles such as the Atari. This limited image quality will be sufficient to help users navigate in space and recognize simple objects and shapes. Musk, however, is confident that Blindsight will eventually be able to not only restore human vision, but also surpass it, providing the ability to see in the infrared, ultraviolet and even radio ranges.

The project has already received approval from the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), giving it “breakthrough device” status, allowing it to begin trials on volunteers.