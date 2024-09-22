Elon Musk announced the release of the Neuralink Blindsight implant, which restores vision22.09.24
Elon Musk presented the Neuralink Blindsight project, which promises to revolutionize the field of ophthalmology and restore sight to blind people, including those who have not seen since birth. The technology being developed by the Neuralink company involves implanting the implant into the cerebral cortex, bypassing the damaged visual organs and directly stimulating the areas responsible for processing visual signals.
In the initial stages, this technology will be able to provide images with a resolution comparable to the 8-bit graphics of older consoles such as the Atari. This limited image quality will be sufficient to help users navigate in space and recognize simple objects and shapes. Musk, however, is confident that Blindsight will eventually be able to not only restore human vision, but also surpass it, providing the ability to see in the infrared, ultraviolet and even radio ranges.
The project has already received approval from the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), giving it “breakthrough device” status, allowing it to begin trials on volunteers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
The new Intel platform found its place in the ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV laptop for the corporate segment. There is literally everything you need for work, and the weight does not exceed a kilogram.
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
Elon Musk announced the release of the Neuralink Blindsight implant, which restores visionElon Musk medicine
Musk is confident that Blindsight will eventually be able to not only restore human vision, but also surpass it, providing the ability to see in the infrared, ultraviolet and even radio ranges.
The Chinese have learned to detect stealth aircraft and drones by the signal of SpaceX satellitesSpaceX
The method is based on the direct scattering technique, when an object crossing the satellite’s electromagnetic waves causes small changes in the signal