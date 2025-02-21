Elon Musk announced the Grok 3 and Grok 3 mini AI models – smarter competitors to DeepSeek and OpenAI21.02.25
Elon Musk’s company xAI has unveiled its new flagship artificial intelligence model, Grok 3, which it is positioning as “terribly smart AI.” The new version, Musk says, was trained using ten times the computing power of Grok 2 and has an expanded set of training data, including court documents.
Grok 3 comes in several variants, including the Grok 3 mini, which is faster but may be less accurate. Separately, there are the Grok 3 Reasoning and Grok 3 mini Reasoning reasoning models, which thoroughly check their answers before publishing, reducing the likelihood of errors. According to xAI, they outperform competitors, including OpenAI o3-mini and DeepSeek R1, in math and science tests.
Grok 3 will initially be available to Premium+ subscribers on X, and for $30 per month, SuperGrok unlocks advanced computing, DeepSearch, and image generation. Voice mode and integration with the xAI API are expected soon.
