Electric scooter Segway ZT3 Pro with a range of up to 40 km and a maximum speed of 32 km/h costs $46724.07.24
Segway has introduced a new electric scooter called the Segway ZT3 Pro.
The model is equipped with wide 11-inch vacuum tires and weighs 29 kg, while it can withstand a maximum load of 120 kg. A 3-inch display is installed on the scooter to display various parameters. It supports keyless unlocking and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
The Segway ZT3 Pro can travel up to 40 km on a single charge, and its maximum speed reaches 32 km/h. The electric motor with a power of 650 W ensures reliable operation of the device. You can order the new product in China at a price of $467.
