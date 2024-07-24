Electric scooter Segway ZT3 Pro with a range of up to 40 km and a maximum speed of 32 km/h costs $467

Segway has introduced a new electric scooter called the Segway ZT3 Pro.

The model is equipped with wide 11-inch vacuum tires and weighs 29 kg, while it can withstand a maximum load of 120 kg. A 3-inch display is installed on the scooter to display various parameters. It supports keyless unlocking and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The Segway ZT3 Pro can travel up to 40 km on a single charge, and its maximum speed reaches 32 km/h. The electric motor with a power of 650 W ensures reliable operation of the device. You can order the new product in China at a price of $467.