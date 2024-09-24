Electric Porsche Macan with a capacity of up to 639 hp. and with power reserve of up to 613 km costs from UAH 3.4 million

The presentation of the new fully electric Porsche Macan, built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, took place in Ukraine. This electric car uses the latest generation of PSM motors using magnets, which emphasizes the technological progress of the company. By the end of 2026, Porsche will offer both electric and gasoline versions of the Macan, allowing for a gradual transition to electric traction.

The model range of the electric Macan includes four versions: the basic Macan, Macan 4, Macan 4S and Macan Turbo. The Macan 4 version is capable of developing power up to 300 kW (408 hp) with Launch Control, and the Macan Turbo up to 470 kW (639 hp). The torque reaches 650 Nm for the Macan 4 and an impressive 1130 Nm for the Macan Turbo. In terms of dynamics, the Macan 4 accelerates to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, and the Macan Turbo in 3.3 seconds. The maximum speed for these models is 220 km/h and 260 km/h, respectively.

The battery installed in the bottom has a total capacity of 100 kWh, of which up to 95 kWh is available. The range varies from 590 km to 641 km depending on the version. Thanks to the 800-volt architecture at fast charging stations with a capacity of up to 270 kW, the Macan can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 22 minutes.

The Porsche Macan’s electric motors can recover up to 240 kW of energy, which helps increase overall efficiency. The Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) all-wheel drive system works with exceptional speed, allowing power to be redistributed to the wheels in just 10 milliseconds. The new PASM damping system with air suspension and 2-valve shock absorber technology provides an improved balance between comfort and sporty driving.

The Macan is also equipped with the innovative Porsche Driver Experience digital control concept, which includes three screens: a 12.6-inch curved instrument panel, a 10.9-inch central display and an optional passenger screen of the same size. Interactive capabilities allow the passenger to control the infotainment system and view video content.

The price of the new Porsche Macan in Ukraine starts from UAH 3,437,910, and it can already be ordered or tested at official dealerships.