Electric BMW iX3 has 800 km range08.09.25
BMW has officially unveiled the new iX3, the first production model in the Neue Klasse project, which marks a new stage in the company’s electric vehicle strategy. The centerpiece is a 108.7 kWh battery with cylindrical cells and 800-volt architecture. The range reaches 800 km according to the WLTP cycle, and a 400 kW fast charge allows you to get up to 370 km in 10 minutes, which is a third faster than the previous eDrive generation.
The BMW iX3 50 xDrive version is equipped with two sixth-generation eDrive electric motors, the total power of which is 463 hp and 646 Nm of torque. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 4.9 seconds, the maximum speed is limited to 210 km/h. The new architecture reduces energy losses by 40%, weight by 10% and production costs by 20%.
For the first time, the electronic system “superbrain” was used, which includes four powerful computers. It controls most of the car’s functions and makes decisions ten times faster than traditional units.
The design has retained its sporty look with vertical grilles and Iconic Glow lighting. The drag coefficient is 0.24. The interior is made of leather-free materials, equipped with the iDrive panoramic system and the Panoramic Vision screen that stretches along the entire windshield. A 3D head-up display and a new steering wheel with touch buttons are also available. The center console includes an updated multimedia system using BMW Operating System X, which allows you to install programs for music, games, streaming and even Zoom.
There is more space for rear passengers, the trunk volume reaches 520 liters plus 58 liters in the front compartment. About a third of the car’s materials are made from recycled materials, and the carbon footprint is reduced by 34% compared to its predecessor. Sales of the BMW iX3 in the United States will start in early 2026 at a price of $ 60,000.
