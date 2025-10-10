E-Ink e-book BOOX P6 Pro can make calls and take photos

BOOX is preparing to release a new e-book P6 Pro, which for the first time in the series will receive a color eInk display. Thanks to this, the device will become more versatile – it is suitable not only for reading regular books, but also for viewing comics, PDF documents and creating handwritten notes.

BOOX P6 Pro is equipped with a 6-inch Kaleido 3 screen with a resolution of 1440×1080 pixels in black and white mode and 720×540 in color. The display supports 4096 color shades and has a backlight with adjustable color temperature.

Interestingly, the device even has a camera – a rarity for readers. In addition, the hybrid slot supports not only microSD cards up to 2 TB, but also a SIM card, which makes the model closer to smartphones than to classic e-books.

The screen supports the BOOX Pen Plus stylus, which allows you to take notes, draw pictures or sign documents directly on the screen.



The official premiere of the BOOX P6 Pro is scheduled for October 9, 2025. It is expected that the new product will interest students, teachers, and anyone looking for a compact, functional, and modern eInk device with a color screen.