Dreame Leaptic Cube action camera with 8K support – new GoPro competitor?19.01.26
The Chinese brand Dreame, which until recently specialized in robot vacuum cleaners, continues to actively expand its range and introduced its first action camera Leaptic Cube, which emphasizes the capabilities of artificial intelligence.
What is known about the Dreame Leaptic Cube action camera
Leaptic Cube is a compact action camera aimed at travelers, athletes and bloggers. The key feature of the device is a removable camera module that can be used separately from the main base at a distance of up to 30 meters. The base is equipped with a built-in LCD screen that allows you to remotely control the shooting process.
The camera has a 50-megapixel 1/1.3″ sensor with a dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops, a lens with an aperture of f/2.8 and a viewing angle of 155°.
Video capabilities and AI algorithms
The Leaptic Cube supports shooting in 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, as well as 4K at 60 FPS with HDR. For slow-motion video, a 120 fps mode is available. The camera records 10-bit video and supports HLG and P-Log profiles, which are designed for advanced color correction. The use of a 4-nm processor allows you to improve the quality of night shooting.
Dreame relies on AI algorithms that are responsible for increasing detail, improving stabilization and expansion of the dynamic range of the image.
Memory and autonomy
The action camera is available in versions with 64 or 128 GB of built-in memory, while the microSD card slot is moved to an additional module.
The Leaptic Cube can work up to 90 minutes without the main module and up to 200 minutes when using a module with an additional battery and a 2.27-inch screen.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Google Translate will provide several text translation options Google service translation update
Google Translate may be getting a new feature that will allow users to view alternative translations created using artificial intelligence.
Dreame Leaptic Cube action camera with 8K support – new GoPro competitor? action-camera
Dreame, which until recently specialized in robot vacuum cleaners, continues to actively expand its range and introduced its first action camera, the Leaptic Cube.
Google Translate will provide several text translation options
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets