Dreame Leaptic Cube action camera with 8K support – new GoPro competitor?

The Chinese brand Dreame, which until recently specialized in robot vacuum cleaners, continues to actively expand its range and introduced its first action camera Leaptic Cube, which emphasizes the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

What is known about the Dreame Leaptic Cube action camera

Leaptic Cube is a compact action camera aimed at travelers, athletes and bloggers. The key feature of the device is a removable camera module that can be used separately from the main base at a distance of up to 30 meters. The base is equipped with a built-in LCD screen that allows you to remotely control the shooting process.

The camera has a 50-megapixel 1/1.3″ sensor with a dynamic range of up to 13.5 stops, a lens with an aperture of f/2.8 and a viewing angle of 155°.

Video capabilities and AI algorithms

The Leaptic Cube supports shooting in 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, as well as 4K at 60 FPS with HDR. For slow-motion video, a 120 fps mode is available. The camera records 10-bit video and supports HLG and P-Log profiles, which are designed for advanced color correction. The use of a 4-nm processor allows you to improve the quality of night shooting.

Dreame relies on AI algorithms that are responsible for increasing detail, improving stabilization and expansion of the dynamic range of the image.

Memory and autonomy

The action camera is available in versions with 64 or 128 GB of built-in memory, while the microSD card slot is moved to an additional module.

The Leaptic Cube can work up to 90 minutes without the main module and up to 200 minutes when using a module with an additional battery and a 2.27-inch screen.