Dovzhenko Film Studio launched its online cinema07.01.25
Dovzhenko Center has launched its online cinema, which allows you to legally watch Ukrainian films online. The service called “Dovzhenko Center. Online” offers films digitized by the center’s Film Laboratory, which could previously only be seen at festivals or special screenings.
Users can watch films individually or as part of thematic curatorial collections that highlight key stages, genres, and figures of Ukrainian cinema. The content will be regularly updated and supplemented. Access to films is possible from anywhere in the world, and the cost of watching a full-length film will be 85 hryvnias.
In addition to films, the platform includes a “Lectures” section, which presents lectures, interviews, courses, and archival materials on the history of Ukrainian cinema. Six lectures from the educational program “How to Stop Worrying and Love Ukrainian Cinema,” which won the Kinokolo Award in 2023, are available for free.
The project was created through a crowdfunding campaign organized by British film researcher Richard Bossons in 2022. Funds raised from organizations and individuals led to the implementation of this initiative.
