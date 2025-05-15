Doom: The Dark Ages now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox15.05.25
Today, the release of a new part of the legendary shooter series – Doom: The Dark Ages – took place. The project from the id Software studio appeared on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and also became available at no additional cost for Game Pass subscribers.
Users have already started sharing their impressions: many are responding positively to the visual component and combat system. However, despite the active discussion, the start in terms of the number of players on Steam turned out to be more modest than in previous parts.
According to data as of Thursday, the peak online was 30,232 people. This is significantly lower than the indicators of Doom Eternal, which gathered 104,891 players at the start, and Doom of the 2016 model, where the peak reached 44,271 users.
The game received 86% positive reviews on Steam, which indicates stable quality and good reception from the audience.
Nevertheless, there are complaints, fans are dissatisfied with the requirements: the game does not provide a stable 60 fps on the RTX 3060 at 1080p and medium settings without upscaling.
Doom: The Dark Ages received 86% positive reviews on Steam, indicating consistent quality and good reception
