Doom launched on multicooker   

Doom launched on multicooker18.01.26
A YouTuber managed to run the classic shooter Doom on a Krups Cook4Me smart multicooker after reading and flashing the firmware of the touch control module. The teardown video shows how the game works locally directly on the device’s display without interfering with the power electronics or heating elements.
The “miracle” was made possible by flashing a computer with a touch screen. The starting point was the Cook4Me’s built-in Wi-Fi connection. Looking through the settings menu, the author noticed that “the first three bytes are from Espressif… so there is most likely ESP inside.” It was this observation that prompted the complete disassembly of the device.
How the multicooker works
After opening, it turned out that the hardware part of the Cook4Me is clearly divided. At the bottom is a board with an STM microcontroller that controls the heating relay, temperature measurement and emergency shutdown in case of failures. In fact, this is a separate safe circuit that is responsible only for cooking.
The front module with a touchscreen, connected to the main board with a simple four-wire cable, turned out to be more powerful. The Wi-Fi module here is ESP32, and the main processor of the display board is Renesas R7S721031VZ on Arm architecture, which the author calls a pretty good chip with a lot of GPIO.
Powerful electronics on the display
The touchscreen board also contains 128 MB of flash memory, 128 MB of RAM, a capacitive sensor controller, a display driver, a buzzer, an external EEPROM and even a solderless SD card slot. The ESP32 flash memory was readable, but it turned out to be encrypted. The logs hinted at cloud communication, probably via AWS and MQTT with a private key.
Cracking and flashing
Access to the Renesas main processor was gained via SWD. After connecting the programmer, the author successfully read the flash memory. The bootloader logs allowed the LCD initialization to be reversed, which allowed the author to compile his own firmware and flash the chip. After installing the development environment, Doom was ported to the touchscreen system.
Doom on the Cook4Me display
“After writing enough wrappers around Doom and porting it to firmware, we can run it entirely on a cooking pot. The game runs on the Cook4Me display, and the touchscreen is divided into zones for control, providing a fairly pleasant frame rate,” the author explains.
What this demonstrates
The absurdity of the situation only emphasizes the architecture of modern smart home appliances. The Cook4Me cooking logic is isolated on a simple controller, while the interface, networking functions and screen are served by a more powerful embedded computer. It is this separation that allowed Doom to run on a pressure cooker. Given the history of Doom porting to the most unexpected devices, this is unlikely to be the last strange example, although after launching the game even in space, it becomes increasingly difficult to surprise.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Doom launched on multicooker development Doom games
YouTuber managed to run the classic shooter Doom on a Krups Cook4Me smart multicooker after reading and flashing the firmware of the touch control module
World’s first ultrasonic kitchen knife for the home unveiled at CES 2026 CES
Seattle Ultrasonics launches C200 Ultrasonic, the world’s first ultrasonic kitchen knife designed specifically for home use
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Samsung Galaxy smartphones already support Starlink Direct to Cell satellite communication by Kyivstar
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor