Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid

Chery has officially unveiled a concept pickup truck with a diesel-powered plug-in hybrid powertrain in Australia. The model, currently codenamed KP31, is scheduled to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026. Entering one of the world’s most competitive pickup truck markets appears to be a strategic move, as the ute segment has traditionally demonstrated consistently strong demand in Australia.

The project’s main draw is the combination of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with a plug-in hybrid system, which allows the traction battery to be charged from an external power source. While the manufacturer hasn’t yet disclosed exact power and torque figures, it is already stating ambitious engineering goals. According to the company, the new diesel engine in the hybrid system is approximately 10% more fuel efficient than the “average” engine in its class, and its thermal efficiency reaches 47%. Furthermore, engineers managed to reduce vibration levels by 30%, which will positively impact comfort during everyday use and long trips.

Design and Dimensions

The KP31’s exterior is almost identical to the Rely P3X, which debuted in China last year. The concept boasts a distinctive off-road style: a flat front end with round headlights, massive plastic wheel arch trims, vertical cabin glass, and extensive bodywork create a rugged appearance. The prototype is equipped with a snorkel, 285/70 R17 BFGoodrich off-road tires, and an expedition rack with self-extracting tracks, emphasizing its focus on outdoor activities and challenging operating conditions.

The concept’s dimensions are 5,610 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, and 1,925 mm high. The production version will reportedly be somewhat shorter, at approximately 5,450 mm. The claimed towing capacity is 3,493 kg, and the payload is up to 1,000 kg, meeting customer expectations in this segment and allowing it to compete with established market players.

Chery Australia COO Lucas Harris noted that the company aims to be the first to offer a diesel PHEV in the dual-cab pickup segment. This combination should be the key differentiator for the new model from competitors, which are either sticking with traditional diesel solutions or switching to petrol hybrids.

In 2027, Chery plans to expand the lineup and introduce a petrol hybrid version of the pickup, but details of this project have not yet been disclosed. The company promised to reveal full technical specifications, the model’s commercial name, and pricing closer to the launch of sales.

Thus, the KP31 could be one of the first production attempts to combine traditional diesel power, necessary for towing and heavy-duty work, with electric propulsion and plug-in capability. If the stated specifications are confirmed in the final version, the new model could change the balance of power in the mid-size pickup segment in the Australian market.