  

Xiaomi Tag is a more affordable tracker that is compatible with Apple and Google

26.02.26

Xiaomi Tag

 

Xiaomi didn’t wait for the MWC presentation and practically quietly released its tracker for finding things – Xiaomi Tag. Along with the launch, the manufacturer revealed the full specifications of the new product.

 

So far, the device has only been released in one market, but global expansion seems inevitable.

 

The key feature of the new product is simultaneous compatibility with two global search networks:

  • Apple Find My
  • Google Find My Device

 

Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC are used to determine the location. At the same time, the device does not support UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology, which provides more accurate positioning in space. It was probably abandoned to reduce the cost.

 

There is also a function to notify about a third-party tracker nearby – this should minimize the risk of unwanted tracking or confusion with other people’s things.

 

Compactness and autonomy

 

Xiaomi Tag received a body 7.2 mm thick and weighs only 10 grams. A replaceable CR2032 battery is responsible for autonomy, which, according to the manufacturer, will last for about one year.

 

Strategy without loud announcements

 

The release without waiting for the exhibition stage indicates Xiaomi’s pragmatic approach: the company is quickly entering the tracker segment with a product that supports two of the largest ecosystems at once.

 

If the global launch happens soon, Xiaomi Tag could become one of the most aggressive players in the budget segment of the smart tag market.


26.02.26
Xiaomi Tag

