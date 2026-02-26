Xiaomi Tag is a more affordable tracker that is compatible with Apple and Google   

Xiaomi Tag is a more affordable tracker that is compatible with Apple and Google26.02.26
Xiaomi didn’t wait for the MWC presentation and practically quietly released its tracker for finding things – Xiaomi Tag. Along with the launch, the manufacturer revealed the full specifications of the new product.
So far, the device has only been released in one market, but global expansion seems inevitable.
The key feature of the new product is simultaneous compatibility with two global search networks:
- Apple Find My
- Google Find My Device
Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC are used to determine the location. At the same time, the device does not support UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology, which provides more accurate positioning in space. It was probably abandoned to reduce the cost.
There is also a function to notify about a third-party tracker nearby – this should minimize the risk of unwanted tracking or confusion with other people’s things.
Compactness and autonomy
Xiaomi Tag received a body 7.2 mm thick and weighs only 10 grams. A replaceable CR2032 battery is responsible for autonomy, which, according to the manufacturer, will last for about one year.
Strategy without loud announcements
The release without waiting for the exhibition stage indicates Xiaomi’s pragmatic approach: the company is quickly entering the tracker segment with a product that supports two of the largest ecosystems at once.
If the global launch happens soon, Xiaomi Tag could become one of the most aggressive players in the budget segment of the smart tag market.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Xiaomi Tag is a more affordable tracker that is compatible with Apple and Google Apple Google Xiaomi
Xiaomi Tag key feature is simultaneous compatibility with two global search networks: Apple Find My and Google Find My Device.
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones unveiled: lots of artificial intelligence, not too many breakthroughs Samsung smartphone world events
The presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series took place in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. The company did not change its basic strategy, but approached the update quite seriously in terms of AI integration.
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones unveiled: lots of artificial intelligence, not too many breakthroughs
Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range
Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile
MIT 3D-printed electric engine for 50 cents
monobank will make payments by IBAN free of charge
WhatsApp will now allow you to send scheduled messages
Microsoft adds image support to Notepad
ASUS and Acer stop selling laptops and operating websites in Germany due to Nokia’s victory in court
Google will disable the weather forecast app
Google Chrome browser will be able to open two tabs in one window
Xbox head Phil Spencer leaves Microsoft after nearly 40 years
Google Gemini can now generate music