Study: Artificial Intelligence uses nuclear weapons in 95% of simulations28.02.26
Researchers at Kings College London conducted a series of military simulations using leading artificial intelligence models. The tests used GPT-5.2 from OpenAI, Claude Sonnet 4 from Anthropic, and Gemini 3 Flash by Google. The results were reported by TechSpot.
As part of the experiment, the models were offered detailed scenarios that included border conflicts, resource shortages, and threats to the survival of states. Participants were also provided with the so-called “escalation ladder” — a set of decisions from diplomatic steps to the use of nuclear weapons.
21 games and almost 800 thousand words of argumentation
A total of 21 simulated “game” clashes were conducted, including 329 moves. During this time, AI systems generated about 780 thousand words of justification for their decisions.
According to researchers, in 95% of cases, at least one of the parties proceeded to use nuclear weapons. The surrender scenario was never chosen.
Separately, the problem of interpreting incomplete information is emphasized. In 86% of simulations, the model incorrectly assessed the so-called fog of war, which led to an unintentional escalation of the conflict. Even when it was possible to reduce tensions under pressure, the systems often escalated the confrontation. Reducing the level of violence was used as a temporary tactic, rather than a strategic solution.
Expert Reaction
The results have raised concerns among international security experts. James Johnson, a researcher at the University of Aberdeen, called the findings alarming and noted that AI actions can also be carried out by other people, potentially increasing the risks of escalation.
Tong Zhao of Princeton University stressed that major powers are already using AI in simulation environments. However, the degree to which such systems are integrated into real-world military processes remains unclear.
Nuclear arms control: A scenario that is still unlikely
Experts agree that states are not ready to hand over direct control of their nuclear arsenals to artificial intelligence systems anytime soon. At the same time, concerns remain that military commanders may rely on algorithmic recommendations in times of crisis and limited decision-making time.
According to Zhao, one possible reason for the models’ tendency to make tougher decisions is their lack of fear and human perception of consequences. This affects strategic choices in situations where risk is a deterrent for humans.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Study: Artificial Intelligence uses nuclear weapons in 95% of simulations artificial intelligence war
Researchers at King’s College London conducted a series of military simulations using leading artificial intelligence models. The tests used OpenAI’s GPT-5.2, Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4, and Google’s Gemini 3 Flash.
Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine action-camera Asus laptop
One of the key features of the Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is the proprietary StoryCube service – the first solution for Windows with support for GoPro cloud storage and 360-degree video.
Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine
Garmin has released a major update for 5 smartwatches
Micron releases 3GB GDDR7 memory chips
Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid
Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro headphones have IP55 protection and price $50
Hyundai will add Pokémon to its cars
Samsung Galaxy S26 smartphones unveiled: lots of artificial intelligence, not too many breakthroughs
Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range
Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile
MIT 3D-printed electric engine for 50 cents
monobank will make payments by IBAN free of charge