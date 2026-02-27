Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro – more integrated with the Galaxy ecosystem

Along with its flagship smartphone lineup this year, Samsung unveiled new wireless earbuds—the Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro. The update wasn’t so much a revolution in sound as it was a redesign, ergonomics, and deeper integration with the Galaxy ecosystem. After a quick hands-on, the overwhelming impression was that the company was fixing previous flaws rather than experimenting.

New design without “gaming” accents

The first thing you notice is the rejection of the aggressive triangular profile of the previous generation. The Buds4 Pro retain the stem, but its shape is more discreet, without sharp edges. The charging case has been reduced in size, is neater, and no longer creates confusion when inserting the earbuds: you no longer need to rotate them 180 degrees to insert them correctly.

The case looks simpler but neater. Visually, the new earbuds resemble the general design approach of open-back models with a stem, but Samsung retained its own elements—specifically, the metal insert on the stem of the Pro version. The company calls this element “Edge design.” The metal here is more of a decorative accent than a structural support, but it adds a sense of integrity.

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro remain in-ear earbuds with ear pads. The standard Galaxy Buds4 are open-back earbuds without silicone tips. For some users, this is a key consideration: some find the ear pads and deeper fit more comfortable, while others avoid in-ear models.

Design and Controls

The touch control panel remains on the stem. You can use it to adjust the volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and control noise-canceling modes. This is a typical approach for modern TWS devices, although the touch controls still require some getting used to—accidental touches are possible.

Both models are IP-rated for water and dust resistance (the Pro models traditionally have a higher rating). This means the earbuds are designed for everyday use, workouts, and city commuting in a variety of weather conditions.

Sound and Technical Features

According to Samsung’s official website, the Galaxy Buds4 Pro feature dual-driver speakers: one driver handles low frequencies, the other high frequencies. They support 24-bit audio (when paired with Galaxy smartphones), as well as Samsung’s proprietary Seamless Codec for low-loss signal transmission.

The standard Buds4 use a single-driver design, which is logical for a model without the Pro moniker. Technically, this means a less complex acoustic system, but upon first listening, the difference doesn’t seem dramatic. In everyday use—streaming music, video, and podcasts—both models deliver the level expected for their segment.

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro support active noise cancellation (ANC) with adaptive mode. The system analyzes ambient noise and adjusts the filtering level. There’s also a Transparency mode for conversations or city navigation. Interestingly, even the open-back Buds4 feature noise cancellation. Theoretically, the in-ear design should isolate sound better, but initial impressions suggest the difference between the Buds4 and Buds4 Pro in ANC isn’t immediately obvious without detailed testing.

For calls, both models use multiple microphones with machine-learning-based noise cancellation. During short demos, voices are transmitted clearly, without harsh artifacts, even in noisy environments.

Battery and Charging

Galaxy Buds4 Pro provide up to 8 hours of playback without ANC and approximately 5-6 hours with noise cancellation enabled. Together with the case, the total battery life is more than a day of listening. Fast charging is supported: a few minutes in the case provides approximately an hour of playback.

The standard Buds4 offer similar battery life, although the exact figures vary slightly depending on usage. The case supports USB-C and Qi wireless charging, a standard feature of the Samsung ecosystem.

Galaxy Ecosystem Integration

The new Buds4 and Buds4 Pro are designed primarily for Galaxy device users. Automatic switching between smartphones, tablets, and laptops is supported through a single Samsung account. There’s support for spatial audio with head tracking, a feature that can be activated on compatible smartphones and tablets.

Special attention has been paid to integration with AI features. In particular, the earbuds can interact with real-time translation and voice prompts if supported by the connected smartphone. In this regard, the Buds4 act as part of a larger system, rather than a standalone product.

First-Hand Impressions

After a brief test, it seems that Samsung has placed a premium on evolution. The company has eliminated controversial design elements, made the case more compact, and simplified the interaction with the earbuds. Visually, the new generation has a more discreet appearance and is suitable for everyday use.

Without an in-depth comparative test, it’s difficult to talk about radical changes in sound. The Buds4 Pro are technically superior, boasting a more sophisticated acoustic system and a wider range of features, but in real-world conditions, the differences from the Buds4 aren’t immediately striking.

The active noise cancellation in both models is impressive, although the in-ear design of the Pro still offers a potential advantage in isolation. Final conclusions require extensive testing in public transportation and outdoors.