Garmin has released a major update for 5 smartwatches
Garmin announced a major software update for several smartwatch models at once. The update has already begun to spread to Garmin Venu X1, Garmin vívoactive 6, Garmin fēnix 8 Pro, Garmin Forerunner 570 and Garmin Forerunner 970, and also affects the Garmin Connect application.
The key emphasis is on advanced equipment tracking. Now users can record what equipment is used during training: from sneakers and skis to bicycle components or wheelchairs. The program has notes, photos, grouping in collections and a model database for convenient selection. The system is able to automatically associate specific equipment with activity types and display a wear indicator on the watch.
Another notable innovation is the route planner for preparing for competitions. The user can create a course with checkpoints, time limits, aid stations and rest areas, and then synchronize the route with compatible devices.
Real-time sports, mixed training and health monitoring
Garmin adds a function to display sports results on the watch. Device owners will be able to follow their favorite teams in 15 leagues, receive real-time match scores, schedules and standings – when connected to a smartphone.
In the fitness direction, mixed workouts have appeared, which combine several types of activity in one session. The new Garmin Fitness Coach generates personalized plans based on the level of training, activity history and other user data. The programs include cardio of various intensities, strength exercises and more than 25 types of activities.
The health section has also been significantly expanded. A circadian rhythm compliance indicator has been added, which helps build a stable sleep pattern. You can also now record caffeine and alcohol consumption directly from the watch to later analyze the impact on sleep, stress, and heart activity.
Certain functions are focused on truck drivers – schedule management, workouts during stops, and monitoring key health indicators on the road. New accessibility tools have also appeared: voice announcement of the time and health data, hourly reminders, and special display modes for people with various forms of color blindness.
The update is distributed free of charge and is installed via automatic update on the device, synchronization with Garmin Connect, or via the Garmin Express desktop application. Garmin is betting not just on a sports watch, but on a universal digital platform for training, everyday life, and health.
