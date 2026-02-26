Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile   

Blizzard will release Overwatch mobile26.02.26
Blizzard Entertainment has officially confirmed the development of a mobile game in the Overwatch universe. The new project is called Overwatch Rush and is being created specifically for smartphones.
What was shown in the first video
Judging by the debut gameplay video, this is not a port of the original, but a separate title in the format of a top-down MOBA shooter. The developers are betting on 4×4 team battles.
Familiar heroes from the Overwatch universe will appear in the matches – with familiar abilities and weapons adapted for the mobile format. Visually, the project still looks like an early version, which is confirmed by the authors themselves.
A separate development team
The official statement emphasizes: Overwatch Rush is being developed by an independent team within Blizzard, not related to Team 4 – the studio responsible for the main Overwatch on PC and consoles.
Team 4 will continue to develop the “big” version of the game, while the mobile direction is entrusted to specialists with experience in creating projects for iOS and Android. The company separately emphasizes that this is a completely new game, and not an adaptation of an existing version.
Testing and distribution model
Blizzard is preparing to launch limited testing in a number of countries and regions. The exact release dates have not yet been announced.
It is known that Overwatch Rush will be released for free and will be available on iOS and Android. Judging by the company’s wording, the project will be part of the strategy to expand the Overwatch universe on different platforms and attract a new audience.
There are few details yet, but the very fact of the release of a mobile MOBA shooter in the franchise is a notable step for Blizzard and another confirmation of the trend of transferring major gaming brands to the mobile segment.
