  

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine

28.02.26

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition

 

Asus announced the launch of sales in Ukraine of a limited edition ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) convertible laptop. Developed in partnership with GoPro, this model is designed for professional video editing, filmed in challenging and extreme conditions.

 

The device features a 360-degree hinge, allowing it to be used as a classic laptop or tablet. Availability is limited to a limited edition.

 

Integration with the GoPro Ecosystem

 

One of the key features of the Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is the proprietary StoryCube service—the first Windows solution to support GoPro cloud storage and 360-degree video. The app allows you to import and organize materials directly from the cloud.

 

The device’s design incorporates GoPro’s signature style: a dedicated hotkey, a Black Metal finish, and a protective case included.

 

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition

 

Configuration and Interfaces

 

The top-end version of the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with AMD graphics, 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and an M.2 SSD with up to 1 TB of storage. Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 is also advertised.

 

Port selection includes:

  • USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10 Gbps);
  • Two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (up to 40 Gbps);
  • HDMI 2.1 FRL;
  • 3.5 mm combo audio jack;
  • Power connector;
  • MicroSD card reader 4.0.

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition

 

Display and graphics tools

The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Peak brightness in HDR mode reaches 500 nits. The manufacturer claims 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as VESA HDR True Black 500 and PANTONE Validated certifications.

 

Stylus support via the MPP 2.6 protocol and the Asus DialPad controller allow the device to be used for precise work in graphics and video editing programs. Specifically, the touch interface allows you to control tool parameters, adjust exposure, and navigate the timeline.

 

Price and Availability

 

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is now available in Ukraine with a recommended price of UAH 159,999, featuring a Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 128 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

 

The standard ProArt PX13 version is also available with a recommended price of UAH 123,999.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
575
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

23.02.26
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
views
37
comments 0
Oppo Reno15

The Oppo Reno15 smartphone emphasizes design, a high-quality display, versatile cameras, and good battery life. Let’s take a closer look.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
28.02.26 | 08.09
Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine   
Asus ProArt GoPro Edition

One of the key features of the Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is the proprietary StoryCube service – the first solution for Windows with support for GoPro cloud storage and 360-degree video.

27.02.26 | 18.39
Garmin has released a major update for 5 smartwatches   
Garmin Tactix 7

Garmin has announced a major software update for several smartwatch models at once. The update has already started rolling out to the Garmin Venu X1, Garmin vívoactive 6, Garmin fēnix 8 Pro, Garmin Forerunner 570 and Garmin Forerunner 970.