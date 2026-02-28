Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine   

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition laptop for action camera fans has gone on sale in Ukraine28.02.26
Asus announced the launch of sales in Ukraine of a limited edition ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) convertible laptop. Developed in partnership with GoPro, this model is designed for professional video editing, filmed in challenging and extreme conditions.
The device features a 360-degree hinge, allowing it to be used as a classic laptop or tablet. Availability is limited to a limited edition.
Integration with the GoPro Ecosystem
One of the key features of the Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is the proprietary StoryCube service—the first Windows solution to support GoPro cloud storage and 360-degree video. The app allows you to import and organize materials directly from the cloud.
The device’s design incorporates GoPro’s signature style: a dedicated hotkey, a Black Metal finish, and a protective case included.
Configuration and Interfaces
The top-end version of the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with AMD graphics, 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and an M.2 SSD with up to 1 TB of storage. Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 is also advertised.
Port selection includes:
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10 Gbps);
- Two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C (up to 40 Gbps);
- HDMI 2.1 FRL;
- 3.5 mm combo audio jack;
- Power connector;
- MicroSD card reader 4.0.
Display and graphics tools
The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Peak brightness in HDR mode reaches 500 nits. The manufacturer claims 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as VESA HDR True Black 500 and PANTONE Validated certifications.
Stylus support via the MPP 2.6 protocol and the Asus DialPad controller allow the device to be used for precise work in graphics and video editing programs. Specifically, the touch interface allows you to control tool parameters, adjust exposure, and navigate the timeline.
Price and Availability
The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition is now available in Ukraine with a recommended price of UAH 159,999, featuring a Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 128 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.
The standard ProArt PX13 version is also available with a recommended price of UAH 123,999.
