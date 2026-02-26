Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range  

Toyota RAV4 2026: 329 hp and 150 km of electric range26.02.26
While part of the auto industry is betting on a complete rejection of internal combustion engines, Toyota Motor Corporation continues to develop its hybrid philosophy. In Japan, the company officially introduced the updated Toyota RAV4 2026 model year in the Plug-in Hybrid version.
This is not a cosmetic restyling, but a serious technical modernization: the crossover has become more powerful, has received an increased electric range and a bidirectional charging function.
Externally, the Toyota RAV4 2026 has retained its famous silhouette, but has received updated design details that emphasize its status as a flagship hybrid version. This is especially noticeable in the GR Sport version – with more aggressive bumpers and sporty accents.
The most powerful RAV4 in history
Engineers have focused on dynamics. The plug-in hybrid system based on a 2.5-liter gasoline engine now develops 329 liters. of total power.
This makes the new product the most powerful representative of the Toyota RAV4 line in the entire history of the model. The traction reserve should provide confident dynamics both in the city and on the highway without the compromises typical of many economical hybrids.
The main intrigue is the range of pure electric traction. The manufacturer claims up to 150 km. without starting the internal combustion engine.
For the PHEV segment, this is an ambitious figure: most competitors are limited to 70-80 km. In fact, the owner will be able to use the crossover as a full-fledged electric car in everyday mode – with recharging at home or at work – leaving the gasoline engine for long trips.
One of the key technological innovations is the bidirectional energy transfer system (Vehicle-to-Load). Now the car can have external electrical appliances.
In fact, the RAV4 turns into a mobile power plant: from camping equipment to backup power for the house during power outages. Against the background of global demand for energy independence, such a function seems strategically appropriate.
Versions and prices at launch
In the Japanese market, the model will debut in two maximum trim levels with an intelligent all-wheel drive system:
- Z – $38,500
- GR Sport – $40,000
Despite the increase in cost, the RAV4 retains the status of one of the most popular crossovers in the world. Analysts expect that the combination of 329 hp and 150 km of electric range will allow the model to compete even with fully electric SUVs, especially in markets with underdeveloped charging infrastructure.
The updated RAV4 PHEV shows that Toyota does not intend to abandon the hybrid strategy. On the contrary, the company is trying to bring it to the technological maximum, offering a compromise between an electric car and a classic car without losing versatility.
