Doom and Doom 2 will get remasters and DLC

Bethesda and id Software have announced the re-release of the cult games Doom and Doom 2 with a complete set of content and new additions. The re-release, created in collaboration with Nightdive Studios and id Software, includes a cross-platform deathmatch and co-op mode for up to 16 players, as well as new modding tools that allow players to share their mods directly in-game. The games received updated fonts, high contrast mode and improved performance.

One of the main innovations is a new episode called Legacy of Rust, developed jointly by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames. The games are powered by the KEX engine, which was also used in the Doom 64, Quake and Quake 2 remasters. This provides support for 16:9 aspect ratio and 60fps at 1080p on all platforms, and up to 120fps on powerful systems 4K.

The set contains 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in Doom and Doom 2:

Doom

Doom 2

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for Doom 2

No Rest for the Living

Sigil (add-on created by John Romero a few years ago)

Legacy of Rust

New set of 26 deathmatch cards

Players will be able to choose between the original soundtrack and a new arrangement created by Andrew Hulschult, who is known for his work on Brutal Doom and the Ancient Gods expansion for Doom Eternal. Doom + Doom 2 Re-release is available now on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. Owners of extended versions of Doom on Steam will receive the update for free.

In addition, Bethesda announced a new Doom anthology that includes physical editions of Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, the 2016 Doom reboot, and the Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition. The set will come in a Steelbook case and will include a five-inch LED-lit replica of the famous BFG. The anthology will be released on October 22.