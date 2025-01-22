Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days

Twice-elected US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily halting the enforcement of demands to sever ties between TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The order orders the US Department of Justice to refrain from imposing fines on US companies that do business with TikTok for 75 days. This includes giants such as Apple and Google, which provide access to the app through their platforms. The department is also required to notify these companies of the temporary absence of violations of the law.

The measures put on hold the implementation of legislation passed by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court that requires ByteDance to separate TikTok or face a ban on the use of the app in the US. The law took effect on January 19, 2025 and provides for significant fines for companies that continue to cooperate with TikTok.

Implications

Trump said the move was aimed at reviewing approaches to TikTok and preventing harsh actions that could harm users and companies. The order also gives time to work out a possible deal under which the US government could acquire a 50% stake in TikTok through a joint venture with an unnamed private company.

However, the details of that deal remain unclear, and the order itself does not change the essence of the law. After the 75-day period expires, US companies could face the risk of fines.

Despite the promises of protection, companies may refrain from actively interacting with TikTok, given the uncertainty and potential risks associated with future fines and possible changes in legislation.

Trump’s move demonstrates an attempt to maintain control over TikTok in the US while avoiding a drastic ban that could have economic and political consequences.