Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days22.01.25
Twice-elected US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily halting the enforcement of demands to sever ties between TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
The order orders the US Department of Justice to refrain from imposing fines on US companies that do business with TikTok for 75 days. This includes giants such as Apple and Google, which provide access to the app through their platforms. The department is also required to notify these companies of the temporary absence of violations of the law.
The measures put on hold the implementation of legislation passed by Congress and upheld by the Supreme Court that requires ByteDance to separate TikTok or face a ban on the use of the app in the US. The law took effect on January 19, 2025 and provides for significant fines for companies that continue to cooperate with TikTok.
Implications
Trump said the move was aimed at reviewing approaches to TikTok and preventing harsh actions that could harm users and companies. The order also gives time to work out a possible deal under which the US government could acquire a 50% stake in TikTok through a joint venture with an unnamed private company.
However, the details of that deal remain unclear, and the order itself does not change the essence of the law. After the 75-day period expires, US companies could face the risk of fines.
Despite the promises of protection, companies may refrain from actively interacting with TikTok, given the uncertainty and potential risks associated with future fines and possible changes in legislation.
Trump’s move demonstrates an attempt to maintain control over TikTok in the US while avoiding a drastic ban that could have economic and political consequences.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
We talk about the first Bluetooth headphones with an additional attachment to the ear, the Ugreen HiTune S5. Are they that good for sports?
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days social media USA
Twice-elected US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending demands to sever ties between TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
LG UltraGear G8 monitor support 240 Hz in 4K mode and 480 Hz in 1080p mode LG monitor
For smooth gameplay, the LG UltraGear G8 supports NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies.
Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days
Asus introduces 1000W graphics card power connector
New Nintendo Switch 2 console unveiled. On sale – during 2025
HMD completely stopped production of all Nokia smartphones
Baseus EnerGeek MiFi – mobile hotspot and large power bank