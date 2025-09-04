Dolby Vision 2 for smart TVs introduced

Dolby Laboratories has announced the second generation of its HDR standard for TVs, Dolby Vision 2. The technology was unveiled at IFA 2025, and Hisense will be the first manufacturer to bring it to market.

What’s known

Dolby Vision 2 is designed to take into account the capabilities of modern TVs and new tools for working with content. It is based on the Content Intelligence system, which automatically adapts the image to the type of content and lighting conditions in the room.

Innovations of Dolby Vision 2:

Precision Black — improved detail in dark scenes;

Light Sense — dynamic adjustment to room lighting;

Sports and Gaming Optimization — image optimization for sports broadcasts and games.

Another key feature is bi-directional tone mapping. It allows premium TVs to demonstrate higher brightness, saturated colors and clear contrast while preserving the author’s intention.

In addition, Dolby Vision 2 has the Authentic Motion system, which is responsible for controlling motion and makes the picture more “cinematic”.

Standard versions

The new technology will be available in two versions: