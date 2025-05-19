DJI Mavic 4 Pro with 6K 100/48/50 MP cameras and extended flight time costs $2,100

DJI has released a new flagship in its line of personal drones – the Mavic 4 Pro. The model offers noticeable improvements over its predecessor, including an updated camera, expanded gimbal capabilities, increased flight time, and upgraded navigation and data transmission systems.

Main features of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro

The new-generation gimbal rotates 360 °, allowing you to shoot from any angle. It supports vertical shooting and is able to raise the camera by 70 °, opening up opportunities for unusual and expressive shots.

Triple camera:

Main module: 100 MP Hasselblad camera, Four Thirds sensor, f/2.0–f/11 aperture, 6K/60p and 4K/120p recording, dynamic range up to 1>

Medium focal length: 48 MP, 1/1.3″, focal length 70 mm — similar to Mavic 3 Pro.

Telephoto camera: 50 MP, 1/1.5″, 168 mm, f/2.8 — a noticeable improvement over the previous 12 MP camera.

All three modules are color calibrated and support 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M and HLG profiles, as well as 4K/60p HDR video. Video transmission is possible at a distance of up to 41 km. Within 30 km. 10-bit HDR signal is available.

The drone is equipped with six fisheye cameras for low-light operation, two computing processors and the ActiveTrack 360 ° function, which tracks even partially hidden objects. Obstacle detection works in all directions at speeds up to 65 km/h, including without GPS in good lighting.

Flight characteristics and autonomy

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is equipped with a 95 Wh battery, which provides up to 51 minutes of flight time – 8 minutes more than the Mavic 3 Pro. The maximum speed reaches 90 km/h.

Along with the drone, the RC Pro 2 remote control with a 7-inch mini-LED screen and 128 GB of memory is presented. Autonomy – up to 4 hours. Audio recording is supported using the built-in microphone or DJI Mic.

The DJI QuickTransfer function allows data transfer at speeds of up to 80 MB/s Wi-Fi 6, even if the drone is already stowed. USB-C wired transfers are also available.

The Parallel Charging Hub can charge up to three batteries simultaneously and use the energy of one battery to charge other or external devices (up to 100 W, like a power bank).

Price and Availability

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now available for order in Europe. The basic kit (drone, battery, DJI RC 2 remote control, 64 GB of built-in memory) costs €2,100.

The Mavic 4 Pro looks like a serious bid for leadership in the segment of semi-professional and professional drones focused on top-level photo and video content.