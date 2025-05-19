DJI Mavic 4 Pro with 6K 100/48/50 MP cameras and extended flight time costs $2,10019.05.25
DJI has released a new flagship in its line of personal drones – the Mavic 4 Pro. The model offers noticeable improvements over its predecessor, including an updated camera, expanded gimbal capabilities, increased flight time, and upgraded navigation and data transmission systems.
Main features of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro
The new-generation gimbal rotates 360 °, allowing you to shoot from any angle. It supports vertical shooting and is able to raise the camera by 70 °, opening up opportunities for unusual and expressive shots.
Triple camera:
- Main module: 100 MP Hasselblad camera, Four Thirds sensor, f/2.0–f/11 aperture, 6K/60p and 4K/120p recording, dynamic range up to 1>
- Medium focal length: 48 MP, 1/1.3″, focal length 70 mm — similar to Mavic 3 Pro.
- Telephoto camera: 50 MP, 1/1.5″, 168 mm, f/2.8 — a noticeable improvement over the previous 12 MP camera.
All three modules are color calibrated and support 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M and HLG profiles, as well as 4K/60p HDR video. Video transmission is possible at a distance of up to 41 km. Within 30 km. 10-bit HDR signal is available.
The drone is equipped with six fisheye cameras for low-light operation, two computing processors and the ActiveTrack 360 ° function, which tracks even partially hidden objects. Obstacle detection works in all directions at speeds up to 65 km/h, including without GPS in good lighting.
Flight characteristics and autonomy
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is equipped with a 95 Wh battery, which provides up to 51 minutes of flight time – 8 minutes more than the Mavic 3 Pro. The maximum speed reaches 90 km/h.
Along with the drone, the RC Pro 2 remote control with a 7-inch mini-LED screen and 128 GB of memory is presented. Autonomy – up to 4 hours. Audio recording is supported using the built-in microphone or DJI Mic.
The DJI QuickTransfer function allows data transfer at speeds of up to 80 MB/s Wi-Fi 6, even if the drone is already stowed. USB-C wired transfers are also available.
The Parallel Charging Hub can charge up to three batteries simultaneously and use the energy of one battery to charge other or external devices (up to 100 W, like a power bank).
Price and Availability
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now available for order in Europe. The basic kit (drone, battery, DJI RC 2 remote control, 64 GB of built-in memory) costs €2,100.
The Mavic 4 Pro looks like a serious bid for leadership in the segment of semi-professional and professional drones focused on top-level photo and video content.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
DJI Mavic 4 Pro with 6K 100/48/50 MP cameras and extended flight time costs $2,100 DJI drone world events
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now available in Europe. The basic kit (drone, battery, DJI RC 2 remote control, 64 GB of internal memory) costs €2,100.
New Apple CarPlay Ultra was shown at Aston Martin Apple car world events
Apple CarPlay Ultra does not replace the regular version of CarPlay, but complements it, offering deeper integration and advanced features for next-generation cars.
New Apple CarPlay Ultra was shown at Aston Martin
Nvidia graphics cards will increase in price by 5-15% to compensate for export restrictions and duties
Slovaks showed flying AirCar 2 with a range of up to 1,000 km
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets two new speed records
Google Material 3 Expressive design officially unveiled
Meizu Note 16 and Note 16 Pro smartphones – budget and mid-budget smartphones for $200
AOC C27G4H2 – 27-inch curved monitor with 200 Hz and HDR10
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop costs 166,000 UAH in Ukraine. What are we paying for?
Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition graphics card received 6.5 grams of pure gold
Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Lite 3 with 1000 DPI weighs only 45 g
Microsoft Office will run on Windows 10 until 2028