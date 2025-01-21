DJI Flip drone is voice-controlled and flies for half an hour on a single charge21.01.25
DJI kicked off 2025 with the introduction of the compact and innovative DJI Flip drone. With a unique foldable design and weighing less than 249 grams, this device fits easily in the palm of your hand and does not require registration in most countries, making it an ideal choice for novice pilots and travelers. The DJI Flip is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with a resolution of 48 MP and an aperture of f/1.7. It supports:
- 4K/60fps video with high dynamic range;
- 4K/100fps slow-motion shooting;
- 10-bit D-Log M color mode that preserves details even in difficult lighting conditions.
The maximum flight time is up to 31 minutes thanks to the intelligent battery. Video transmission is carried out using the OcuSync 4.0 system at a distance of up to 13 km in 1080p/60fps resolution.
The drone has a complex carbon fiber propeller protection, which makes it durable and safe. The convenient and compact form factor allows you to carry the device in a pocket or small bag.
Intelligent Features
- AI Subject Tracking: Auto-focus subject tracking system.
- Six intelligent shooting modes: Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Helix, Boomerang, Spotlight.
- Voice Control: Activate functions with the Hey Fly command.
- Hands-free Control: Connect to the DJI Fly app via Wi-Fi Direct for one-handed control.
- 3D Infrared Sensing System: Automatic braking, including nighttime.
Price
- Basic version: $439.
- With RC 2 controller: $639.
- Fly More Combo: $779, includes additional batteries and accessories.
DJI Flip is suitable for both professional and amateur use, offering a balance between portability, innovation and functionality. Additional accessories, including ND filters and a multi-port charger, can be purchased separately.
