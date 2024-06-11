“Diya” application will inform relatives about the status of war prisoner11.06.24
During the war in Ukraine, the situation with prisoners of war and missing defenders remains serious and alarming. Relatives often find themselves faced with misinformation and fraud. To help the families of prisoners and protect them from deception, Ukraine is introducing a new measure: the integration of messages from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War into the “Diya” application.
How it works:
- Registration on the website of the Coordination Headquarters:
- When a person goes missing, his relatives must register a personal account on the website of the Coordination Headquarters and file a disappearance report.
- Receiving messages in “Diya”:
- After submitting your application, all key updates and messages will be automatically sent to the Diya program.
- To receive messages, the user must be authorized in “Action” and have a verified taxpayer card.
Message types:
- Application Confirmation: Notification of application confirmation.
- Add information to case: Update on investigation progress or additional information.
- Release from captivity: A message that a person has been fired.
- Change of status: If a person was considered missing, but then it was confirmed that he was in captivity.
- Fraud Protection: Reduces the risk of fraud and misinformation since all information comes directly from the authorities.
- Transparency and confidence: Relatives receive reliable and timely information, which reduces their anxiety and allows them to better navigate the situation.
- Convenience: Integration with Diya provides easy access to important messages through a familiar and widely used program.
Important terms:
- The user must be authorized in “Diya”.
- He must have a verified taxpayer card.
- Applications must be submitted through the Personal Account of the Coordination Headquarters.
This event is an important step in supporting the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons by providing them with a more reliable and secure channel for information.
