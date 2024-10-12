Detroit: Become Human was bought 10 million times in 6 years

Detroit: Become Human, released in 2018 by Quantic Dream, was a huge success, selling 10 million copies in six years. Exploring the themes of artificial intelligence, ethics, and humanity, this interactive film-game gained attention not only on consoles, but also after its release on PC, allowing it to maintain and grow its fan base.

The plot of the game unfolds in the future Detroit, where highly developed androids begin to realize their individuality and choose independence from people. Detroit: Become Human raises important philosophical questions and offers players deep choices that affect the course of the story.

The head of Quantic Dream, Guillaume de Fondomier, thanked everyone who supported the game. The success of Detroit: Become Human confirms that interactive stories with elaborate moral dilemmas can resonate with a wide audience, continuing to attract new players years after release.