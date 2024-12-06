Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed06.12.24
On December 5, the open beta testing of the online shooter Delta Force will begin, which is positioned as a serious competitor to the popular Battlefield series. The game will be available on PC and distributed for free. Access to the servers will open at 01:00 CET, and pre-download is already available on the official website or Steam.
The testing will cover players from North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Developers from Team Jade and TiMi Studio warn of possible queues for entry due to high interest, but promise to quickly resolve any problems.
The system requirements of the shooter are quite moderate: to launch you will need a GeForce GTX 660 video card, 8 GB of RAM and 60 GB of free space (SSD recommended).
Minimum
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD Ryzen FX-6300;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 7870 or Intel Arc A380;
- Video memory: 2 GB;
- RAM: 8 GB;
- Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).
Recommended
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or Intel Arc A580;
- Video memory: 5 GB;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).
For 2K resolution
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5500;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or Intel Arc A770;
- Video memory: 8 GB;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).
For 4K resolution
-
-
- Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D;
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT;
- Video memory: 10 GB;
- RAM: 32 GB;
- Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).
-
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed games hardware
Delta Force is expected to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and mobile devices in early 2025.
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later games
The A-Life 2.0 life simulation system in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which was supposed to be one of the key elements of the game, is temporarily operating with limited functionality
Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed
Intelligent NPCs will return to STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl later
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are the most popular graphics cards among Steam users
Redmi Watch 5 with 24-day battery life and Buds 6 Pro headphones with LHDC Lossless codec support introduced
The Realme V60 smartphone has IP69 protection and 45W fast charging
GTA Online get new major Agents of Sabotage update with iconic Darnell Bros. garment factory
AOC CU34G10XP curved gaming monitor supports 180Hz refresh rate
Marvel’s Spider-Man game earned $4 billion in its first year
Pat Gelsinger steps down as Intel CEO after stock plunge
Samsung One UI 7 will get rid of the Edge sidebar
Redmi K80 smartphones received Snapdragon 8 Elite, 2K OLED display and 50 MP triple camera
Leica has achieved record profits in its entire 100-year history