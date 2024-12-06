Delta Force: Battlefield Assassins system requirements revealed

On December 5, the open beta testing of the online shooter Delta Force will begin, which is positioned as a serious competitor to the popular Battlefield series. The game will be available on PC and distributed for free. Access to the servers will open at 01:00 CET, and pre-download is already available on the official website or Steam.

The testing will cover players from North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Developers from Team Jade and TiMi Studio warn of possible queues for entry due to high interest, but promise to quickly resolve any problems.

The system requirements of the shooter are quite moderate: to launch you will need a GeForce GTX 660 video card, 8 GB of RAM and 60 GB of free space (SSD recommended).

Minimum

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;

Processor: Intel Core i3-4150 or AMD Ryzen FX-6300;

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD 7870 or Intel Arc A380;

Video memory: 2 GB;

RAM: 8 GB;

Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

Recommended

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;

Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X;

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or Intel Arc A580;

Video memory: 5 GB;

RAM: 16 GB;

Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

For 2K resolution

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or later;

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5500;

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or Intel Arc A770;

Video memory: 8 GB;

RAM: 16 GB;

Storage space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

For 4K resolution