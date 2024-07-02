DeepStateMap update: offline mode, drawing for analytics and new drone icons

DeepStateMap turned out to be a very popular interactive tool for tracking changes to the front line in russia’s war against Ukraine. The interactive map with the course of military operations has been updated to version 2.0. This update includes the most significant redesign since launch.

DeepStateMap 2.0’s biggest update is the offline mode of the map. It is activated when there is no Internet connection. You need to pre-load the tiles of the areas in the settings.

The development team worked on the update for six months. The new site design was inspired by the philosophy of the Human Interface Guidelines. For example, a new color scheme of the dark version of the site has been implemented.

Added the “Draw” tool for analysts to create diagrams and immediately share them on social networks. The history of changes on the map is activated by pressing the bell.

A new settings menu has appeared – changing the layer background, filtering icons, etc. New means of defeat appear – Taurus and naval drones.

Added the center of the map, when you click on it, it is possible to copy coordinates, including MGRS.

The update will be available to all users within 24 hours. To see the updated interface of the service, refresh the browser cache.