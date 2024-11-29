Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year

CD Projekt shared the results of Cyberpunk 2077 in a new financial report for the third quarter of 2024. Sales of the game as of November 26 exceeded 30 million copies, which is 5 million more than in the same period last year.

Main achievements

This result includes sales of the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Phantom Liberty expansion was also successful: its sales exceeded 8 million copies (including sales separately and as part of the Ultimate Edition).

For DLC, this is a significant achievement, which emphasizes both the scale of CD Projekt’s work and the high appreciation of the game by players.

CD Projekt RED has released patch 2.13 for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, which adds support for AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) frame generation technology. The technology is designed to improve the game’s performance and is available for both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics cards.

The developers recommend using FSR 3 at a frame rate of at least 60 fps to avoid artifacts and image smoothness issues. It is also recommended to play on monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz for the best experience.

In addition, patch 2.13 adds support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3, as well as the ability to use DLAA and DLSS modes simultaneously to improve graphics quality and performance. The update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. The patch is now available for download.