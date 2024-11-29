Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year29.11.24
CD Projekt shared the results of Cyberpunk 2077 in a new financial report for the third quarter of 2024. Sales of the game as of November 26 exceeded 30 million copies, which is 5 million more than in the same period last year.
Main achievements
- This result includes sales of the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion.
- The Phantom Liberty expansion was also successful: its sales exceeded 8 million copies (including sales separately and as part of the Ultimate Edition).
For DLC, this is a significant achievement, which emphasizes both the scale of CD Projekt’s work and the high appreciation of the game by players.
CD Projekt RED has released patch 2.13 for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077, which adds support for AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) frame generation technology. The technology is designed to improve the game’s performance and is available for both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics cards.
The developers recommend using FSR 3 at a frame rate of at least 60 fps to avoid artifacts and image smoothness issues. It is also recommended to play on monitors with a refresh rate of at least 120 Hz for the best experience.
In addition, patch 2.13 adds support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3, as well as the ability to use DLAA and DLSS modes simultaneously to improve graphics quality and performance. The update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements. The patch is now available for download.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year Cyberpunk games statistics
CD Projekt shared Cyberpunk 2077 results in a new financial report for the third quarter of 2024. The game’s sales exceeded 30 million copies as of November 26
Sony PlayStation 5 Pro officially goes on sale in Ukraine for ₴40,000 console events in Ukraine PlayStation Sony
The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro console has officially gone on sale in Ukraine. Major retailers such as Rozetka, MOYO, Citrus and Foxtrot are offering the new console for ₴42,999
Cyberpunk 2077 game has been purchased 30 million times, 5 million in the last year
Oppo Reno 13 smartphones equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350, IP69 and battery 5800 mAh
No way to make money on your own: US to pay Intel $7.9 billion grant
Google will detect low-quality apps in the Play Store
Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe
Baseus MC1 headphones have 360° sound technology, a triple magnetic diaphragm and 40 hours of battery life
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone at 60 fps
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards