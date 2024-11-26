Corsair K65 Plus keyboard and M75 mouse for Mac connect via Bluetooth and Corsair Slipstream26.11.24
Corsair has introduced two new gaming peripherals that offer full Mac compatibility for the first time. The new K65 Plus keyboard has a compact 75% form factor, making it convenient for users with limited space at the workplace. A key feature is the command and option keys with unique Mac icons. In addition, the keys can be reassigned to perform any action, and the built-in RGB backlighting ensures comfortable use even in low light conditions.
Corsair claims that the K65 Plus keyboard can work up to 266 hours on a single charge with the backlight off. The device connects to PCs and other devices via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle, and for Apple users, an Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter is included.
The Corsair M75 gaming mouse has a symmetrical design that is suitable for both right- and left-handed users. It is equipped with a high-precision Corsair Marksman optical sensor with a resolution of up to 26,000 DPI, making it ideal for dynamic games and work. The mouse supports Bluetooth connectivity and Corsair’s proprietary Slipstream technology, which provides minimal signal latency. Users can customize the backlight, DPI sensitivity and button assignments using Corsair iCue.
Both new products are available for purchase now. The K65 Plus keyboard is offered for $ 179.95, and the Corsair M75 mouse is priced at $ 129.95. These devices are aimed at those looking for versatile, high-quality solutions for games and work, including on Apple devices.
