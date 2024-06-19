Cooler Master X Silent Edge is an 850-watt power supply with passive cooling19.06.24
Cooler Master has announced the sale of an 850-watt power supply unit from the X Silent Edge Platinum line, which is characterized by completely passive cooling. This device complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, has an 80 Plus Platinum energy efficiency certificate and is accompanied by a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty.
To ensure effective cooling without a fan, Cooler Master has integrated heat pipes and massive heatsinks on many components into the PSU case. The maximum load on the 12-volt line is 70.8 A/849.6 W. The device is also equipped with a 12V-2×6 connector for powering the video card, USB and PMBUS interfaces and the possibility of connecting a fan. The dimensions of the power supply unit body are 180×150×86 mm.
The release of the Cooler Master X Silent Edge Platinum 850W power supply unit is scheduled for the end of the month. The company is currently accepting pre-orders through the official online store at a price of $400. In addition to the power supply, buyers will also receive a 27-inch gaming monitor GM27-CFX (Full HD, 240 Hz).
