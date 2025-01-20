Cooler Master Ncore 100 Air Mini-ITX case accommodates triple-slot graphics cards

Cooler Master has expanded its line of cases with the Ncore 100 Air, designed for compact builds based on Mini-ITX motherboards. The novelty features a laconic design with anodized aluminum panels and support for three-slot graphics cards up to 356 mm long.

The Cooler Master Ncore 100 Air is compatible with SFX power supplies and comes with a low-profile cooling fan. The I/O panel of the case has two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one Type-C and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The case design features an open design that facilitates access to components and improves ventilation.

The dimensions of the device are 155 x 212 x 449 mm, which makes it suitable for compact builds. The Cooler Master Ncore 100 Air will be available in two colors – black and silver.

The case will be available in Q1 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to release.