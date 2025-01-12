Continental showed off car side windows that work as displays12.01.25
Continental has announced an innovative “Window Projection” system that can project images onto the side windows of cars. This technology allows you to display a variety of information, from the battery charge status of an electric car to the logos of your favorite sports teams.
The system works like this: when it is activated, the car window is electrically darkened for optimal projection. A compact projection unit installed in the roof lining projects an image onto the side window. This image is apparently from outside the car in high resolution. The projector itself takes up minimal space – less than half a liter. Continental engineers are already working on an improved version that will be even more compact.
The “Window Projection” system includes the eTravel.companion artificial intelligence, which analyzes the driver’s preferences and current circumstances, offering relevant information. For example, if the car recognizes that the driver is heading to the stadium to watch a favorite team play, the system can suggest displaying the club’s logo, as well as information about the route and the remaining battery charge. The system can also recommend charging stops along the route before the driver gets in the car.
Solar-powered EcoFlow Power Hat charges two devices simultaneously CES charger
At the CES 2025 consumer electronics exhibition in Las Vegas, which annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, the EcoFlow Power Hat was shown.
