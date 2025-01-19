Continental showed an E Ink screen 1.3 meters wide to decorate the car interior19.01.25
At CES 2025, Continental unveiled a concept car interior called the “Emotional Cockpit,” featuring an E Ink Prism display that spans the entire width of the dashboard.
The interior features an ultra-wide screen measuring 4.2 feet (1.3 meters) long and 1.6 inches (4 cm) high. This display replaces traditional trim materials, offering users the ability to choose personalized designs for the dashboard.
E Ink technology – familiar from e-books – uses electronically charged microcapsules to display content. Key benefits:
- Energy saving: The screen only consumes energy when the image changes, allowing the image to be retained even when the car is turned off.
- Natural perception: The display reflects light like paper, eliminating the need for backlighting.
- Aesthetics: Continental notes the “minimalist aesthetic”, emphasizing that even the monochrome display harmoniously fits into the interior.
In the future, the company plans to introduce color E Ink screens for a greater variety of designs.
Window Projection System
In addition to the panel display, Continental demonstrated innovative “Window Projection” technology, which allows images to be projected onto the side windows of the car. System capabilities:
- Displaying the charging status of the electric vehicle’s battery.
- Displaying logos, messages or symbols such as sports team emblems.
- Personalization for different scenarios, including welcome messages or directions for other drivers.
The “Emotional Cockpit” concept aims to create a unique experience inside the car:
- Visual personalization that reflects the owner’s preferences.
- Using energy-efficient technologies to reduce the load on the battery.
- Integrating new ways of interacting with the car through dynamic projections.
Continental showed an E Ink screen 1.3 meters wide to decorate the car interior
