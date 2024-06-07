Computex 2024: AMD EPYC 5th generation server processors will get up to 192 cores

At Computex 2024, AMD announced a new generation of 5th generation EPYC server processors, codenamed Turin. These processors are based on the Zen 5 architecture and include several lines, including the Zen 5c. AMD claims that these processors are the best solutions for data centers.

The EPYC Turin processors will be successors to the current EPYC Genoa (Zen 4) models. Their design uses a large I/O chip and up to 16 chiplets, each containing eight Zen 5 cores. Flagship models will be able to offer up to 128 cores and 256 threads.

The EPYC Turin Dense line will use 16-core Zen 5c chips, being successors to the EPYC Bergamo (Zen 4c) processors. In this line, up to 12 chiplets are used, which allows the flagship models to reach a configuration of 192 cores and 384 threads. The official release of AMD EPYC 5th generation server processors is scheduled for the second half of this year, while they are compatible with the same platform as their predecessors.

In addition, AMD announced the Instinct MI325X computing accelerator, which will appear in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be equipped with 288 gigabytes of HBM3E memory with a bandwidth of 6 TB/s. In its materials, AMD compares it with the Nvidia H200 (Hopper architecture), emphasizing the advantage in many parameters.

Next year, AMD plans to release Instinct MI350 accelerators based on the CDNA architecture of the 4th generation. These accelerators should provide a 35-fold increase in performance when working with neural networks compared to the current generation of CDNA 3. The new generation of accelerators will be manufactured using TSMC’s 3rd technology.