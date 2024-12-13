Cloudflare statistics: global Internet traffic grows 17.2% in 2024

The American company Cloudflare has released its fifth annual report on Internet trends and patterns observed during 2024. According to the company, in 2024, global Internet traffic increased by 17.2%.

Cloudflare reported that global Internet traffic increased by 17.2% in 2024. The most popular Internet service is OpenAI, which leads in the field of AI, Binance leads the cryptocurrency category, WhatsApp is the main messenger, and Facebook maintains its position as the most popular social network.

Starlink showed a threefold increase in traffic due to entering new markets. On average, 4.3% of emails were malicious, with the main threats remaining deceptive links and identity fraud.

Global Internet Traffic

Global Internet traffic is expected to grow by 17.2% in 2024.

41.3% of traffic is on mobile devices. Android generates 90% of mobile traffic in 29 countries. iOS leads with 60% in 8 countries.



Popular services and devices

Google remains the most popular Internet service in the world.

Leaders in individual categories: AI: OpenAI. Cryptocurrencies: Binance. Messengers: WhatsApp. Social networks: Facebook.

The Chrome browser maintains its leadership, even on macOS. However, on iOS it is inferior to Safari.

Starlink satellite Internet

Starlink traffic increased 3.3 times due to active entry into new markets.

Web Crawlers

Googlebot generates the largest volume of requests to the Cloudflare network.

ByteDance web crawler traffic is declining, while Anthropic showed a short-term increase in April-June 2024.

Cybersecurity