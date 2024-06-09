Civilization game series sale start on Steam. Discounts up to 95%09.06.24
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, the new installment in the popular historical grand strategy series from Firaxis, was announced today.
In honor of this event, the publishing house 2K Games has offered an action: a sale of games has started on Steam. A sale of games of the Civilization series has started on Steam. Players can access iconic strategies and add-ons at discounts of up to 95%. The promotion will last until June 21.
This is a great opportunity for those who are not previously familiar with Sid Meier’s cult strategies to get interested in them after the announcement of the seventh part. The continuation of the Civilization series of games should be released in 2025, and until then, you can familiarize yourself with the previous games that laid the foundation for the development of 4X strategies.
