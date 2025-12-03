 

China introduced its own DDR5 and LPDDR5X

03.12.25

adata ddr5

 

Chinese company ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has introduced its own DDR5 and LPDDR5X RAM modules, entering the market in conditions of a shortage of components and becoming a competitor to such large manufacturers as Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix.

 

CXMT Memory

 

At the IC China 2025 exhibition, CXMT demonstrated DDR5 modules with a maximum operating speed of up to 8000 Mbit/s and a chip capacity of 24 gigabits (3 GB). In terms of characteristics, they correspond to the samples of leading manufacturers. The company presented seven products designed for servers, workstations and personal computers. In addition, LPDDR5X modules with a maximum speed of 10667 Mbit/s and a capacity of 16 gigabits (2 GB) were shown, available in 12, 16, 24 and 32 GB versions.

 

DDR5 and LPDDR5X Analogues from China

 

CXMT offered a full range of modular solutions, including products with its own NAND memory. The seven modules on display at the exhibition cover a wide range of applications: from cloud computing to peripherals. The line includes RDIMM, MRDIMM and TFF MRDIMM formats for data centers and enterprise servers, modules for desktop computers, SODIMM for notebooks and compact systems, as well as new solutions with clock speed control in CUDIMM and CSODIMM formats designed for high-performance workstations.

 

In the server market, which holds the largest share of DRAM, CXMT’s RDIMM modules offer various memory capacities and support the configuration of major platforms. Designed for next-generation computing systems, the CUDIMM and CSODIMM modules comply with JEDEC standards published in 2024. These formats enable DDR5 to move towards higher frequencies and effectively solve the problem of high-frequency signal attenuation due to the integration of CKD chips.

 

CXMT Marketing Manager Luo Xiaodong noted that the sharp increase in demand for DRAM has seriously affected the market supply and prices. According to him, having its own stable source of DRAM supply will allow China to reduce its dependence on Western manufacturers. In addition, the unloading of China’s domestic market can partially reduce the global memory shortage, allowing SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron to focus more on the international market.


