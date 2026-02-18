China has banned steering wheels instead of steering wheels. Just like Tesla electric cars   

China has banned steering wheels instead of steering wheels. Just like Tesla electric cars18.02.26
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has published a draft of a new mandatory national standard, GB 12557-2, for vehicle steering. The document includes significant changes, including the complete elimination of technical provisions that allow the use of steering wheels in the form of a steering wheel. The standard is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2027, which indicates the Chinese regulator’s restrained approach to experiments with non-standard solutions in transport management.
New requirements for steering safety
The current standard GB 11557-2011 has been in use for more than a decade and, according to the agency, no longer meets the level of modern technologies that have emerged with the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market. The updated version of the document strengthens safety requirements while at the same time bringing them into line with international standards. In particular, the maximum horizontal force during tests using the “human module” is reduced to 11,110 N in accordance with the UN R12 regulation. Strict restrictions are also introduced on the displacement of the steering column up and back during a collision. In addition, the previous exceptions that allowed some models to do without mandatory impact tests are canceled: now all cars must pass such tests without exceptions.
Problems for steering wheels in the form of a steering wheel
The new requirements create serious difficulties for steering wheels made in the form of a steering wheel. The standard provides for impact tests at ten specific points on the steering wheel rim, including the areas with the least strength and least support. In designs without an upper segment, such points are physically absent, making compliance with the new standards impossible. Thus, manufacturers using such solutions will be forced to review the design of the steering.
According to the automotive portal, about 46% of driver injuries in road accidents are associated with steering mechanisms. The classic round steering wheel provides a wider energy absorption zone when the body hits the front. Shortened versions allow the driver’s body to partially bypass the rim during a secondary collision, which increases the risk of injury. Additional attention is paid in the document to the operation of airbags: the standard prohibits solid structural elements from being directed towards passengers when they are deployed. In steering systems of non-standard shape, complex scenarios of destruction of parts are possible, which are difficult to predict even when using high-speed shooting.
Taking into account the new requirements, from 2027 all new car models undergoing the type approval procedure must comply with the updated standards. For vehicles already certified, a transition period of approximately 13 months is provided, during which manufacturers will be able to adapt their designs to the new safety standards.
