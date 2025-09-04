Cheap smartphone Poco C85 with 6000 mAh battery and 120 Hz screen costs $110

Xiaomi has introduced a new smartphone under the Poco brand – the Poco C85 model. This device belongs to the budget C-series and does not support 5G, but stands out with a large capacity battery.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 810 nits. It is based on the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor, which is assisted by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage with the ability to expand via microSD. The main camera received a 50 MP module, the front camera – 8 MP.

A 6000 mAh battery with support for fast wired charging with a capacity of 33 W is responsible for autonomy. Among the features of the model are a fingerprint scanner in the power button, a 3.5 mm audio jack and IP64 protection, which provides resistance to dust and splashes. The dimensions of the device are 171.56×79.47×7.99 mm, weight – 205 g. The smartphone will be available in black, green and purple versions.

As sources note, the Poco C85 is actually a copy of the Redmi 15C 4G, presented in August. The differences are limited to the brand logo and color scheme, while the design and specifications coincide. On the market, the novelty will cost about $109.