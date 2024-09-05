ChatGPT’s developer company, OpenAI, is worth over $100 billion

According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is in talks for a new round of funding valued at more than $100 billion. Investors on the secondary market are already bidding for the company’s shares at prices that confirm such a high valuation.

Josh Kushner-owned Thrive Capital is currently expected to invest $1 billion in the company, a significant move for OpenAI. Also among the potential new investors such giants as Microsoft, NVIDIA and Apple are mentioned. OpenAI’s valuation varies from $111 billion to $143 billion, depending on various sources.

Glen Anderson of Rainmaker Securities noted strong demand for OpenAI shares, despite the difficulty in their valuation. The company has grown from zero revenue to billions in a few years, and OpenAI is expected to reach $2 billion in annual revenue (ARR) by the end of the year.