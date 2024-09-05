ChatGPT’s developer company, OpenAI, is worth over $100 billion05.09.24
According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI is in talks for a new round of funding valued at more than $100 billion. Investors on the secondary market are already bidding for the company’s shares at prices that confirm such a high valuation.
Josh Kushner-owned Thrive Capital is currently expected to invest $1 billion in the company, a significant move for OpenAI. Also among the potential new investors such giants as Microsoft, NVIDIA and Apple are mentioned. OpenAI’s valuation varies from $111 billion to $143 billion, depending on various sources.
Glen Anderson of Rainmaker Securities noted strong demand for OpenAI shares, despite the difficulty in their valuation. The company has grown from zero revenue to billions in a few years, and OpenAI is expected to reach $2 billion in annual revenue (ARR) by the end of the year.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
The flagship watch Oppo Watch X received the latest technologies and sensors. They do not support hundreds of sports modes and allow you to pay for coffee right during a walk. We will tell you more about the watch in this review
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
ChatGPT’s developer company, OpenAI, is worth over $100 billionartificial intelligence business financials
Also among the potential new investors such giants as Microsoft, NVIDIA and Apple are mentioned.
Windows 10 and 11, RTX 3060 and laptop 4060 in the top of Steam playershardware Steam
Other interesting data from Steam includes the high popularity of 6- and 8-core processors, which are used by 31.74% and 21.15% of users respectively