Casio G-Shock GBA-950 watch gets Bluetooth and GPS06.05.25
Casio has released (via NotebookCheck) a new model of its G-Shock GBA-950 hybrid sports watch, which is now available in Japan. It is equipped with GPS, which allows users to track sports data by synchronizing the watch with a smartphone via Bluetooth.
Thanks to the Casio Watches app, you can view detailed workout logs on the watch, as well as use GPS to track distance traveled, measure your pace, automatically record laps, track steps or calories burned.
In addition to sports functions, the GBA-950 supports two world time zones, has a stopwatch, countdown timer and multiple alarms. Digital displays show not only the time, but also the intensity of your training and progress towards your goals.
The model is available in three colors: black, purple-black and white-gray. The watch case is made of durable resin, which makes it water resistant to 200 meters. A built-in LED backlight adds convenience when using the watch in the dark, and the estimated battery life is two years.
The Casio G-Shock GBA-950 is already on sale in Japan for 25,300 yen (~$176). It is not yet known whether this model will appear in the international market.
