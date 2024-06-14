Cases, coolers and power supplies be quiet! at Computex 202414.06.24
At Computex 2024, German brand be quiet! introduced a number of new products, including the Light Base series of glass cases, AIO Light Loop water cooling systems, the Light Wings LX series of fans, the Dark Rock 5 air cooler and the Pure Power 12 series budget power supplies.
Light Base
Light Base 900 and Light Base 600:
- Aquarium style: All-glass front and side panels for a panoramic view of PC components.
- Dual-chamber design: Power supply, drives and cables are hidden.
- Installation flexibility: Possibility of horizontal, vertical or inverted installation of the chassis.
- Motherboard support: Compatible with motherboards with rear connectors (e.g. Asus BTF, Gigabyte Project Stealth, MSI Project Zero).
Light Base 900 DX and Light Base 900 FX:
- 900 DX: No included fans, supports two 420 mm radiators and 1.5 m ARGB LED strip.
- 900 FX: Set of four Light Wings LX 140mm PWM fans with reversible blades.
Light Base 600 DX and Light Base 600 LX:
- 600 DX: Smaller variant of the 900 DX, supports 360mm radiators.
- 600 LX: Set of four Light Wings LX 140mm PWM fans.
Light Loop water cooling systems
- Light Loop 360mm and 240mm: Available in black and white.
Light Wings LX fans
- Options: 120mm PWM, 120mm PWM High-Speed, 140mm PWM, 140mm PWM High-Speed.
- Color options: Black (single fan or set of 3) and white (triple set).
- Features: Motor with feedback for constant speed regardless of air resistance.
Air cooler Dark Rock 5
- Design: Compact tower with asymmetrical design and special heatsink shape for compatibility with tall memory modules.
- Components: Six copper heatpipes and Silent Wings 4120mm PWM fan.
- Compatibility: Nickel-plated copper base is compatible with liquid metal thermal interface.
Pure Power 12 power supplies
- Simplified version: Pure Power 12M series power supplies with fixed cables.
- Standards support: Full support for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1.
- Efficiency: 80 PLUS Gold.
- Cooling: Quiet 120mm fan.
- Power: Available in 1000 W, 850 W, 750 W, 650 W and 550 W versions.
These new products demonstrate the commitment to be quiet! to innovation and high quality, offering a wide range of solutions for PC enthusiasts and professionals.
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
An inexpensive Wi-Fi router may seem insufficiently powerful for gaming and streaming services, but as we prepared our ASUS RT-AX52 review, it turned out that this is not the case.
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Cases, coolers and power supplies be quiet! at Computex 2024Computex hardware
At Computex 2024, the be quiet! introduced a number of new products, including the Light Base series of glass cases, AIO Light Loop water cooling systems, the Light Wings LX series of fans, the Dark Rock 5 air cooler and the Pure Power 12 series budget power supplies.
ViewSonic XG2536 280Hz 1080p gaming monitor optimized for shootersmonitor ViewSonic
The ViewSonic XG2536 monitor has good color reproduction with 8-bit color depth and coverage of 99% of the sRGB color space and 98% of NTSC.