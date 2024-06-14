Cases, coolers and power supplies be quiet! at Computex 2024

At Computex 2024, German brand be quiet! introduced a number of new products, including the Light Base series of glass cases, AIO Light Loop water cooling systems, the Light Wings LX series of fans, the Dark Rock 5 air cooler and the Pure Power 12 series budget power supplies.

Light Base

Light Base 900 and Light Base 600:

Aquarium style : All-glass front and side panels for a panoramic view of PC components.

: All-glass front and side panels for a panoramic view of PC components. Dual-chamber design : Power supply, drives and cables are hidden.

: Power supply, drives and cables are hidden. Installation flexibility : Possibility of horizontal, vertical or inverted installation of the chassis.

: Possibility of horizontal, vertical or inverted installation of the chassis. Motherboard support: Compatible with motherboards with rear connectors (e.g. Asus BTF, Gigabyte Project Stealth, MSI Project Zero).

Light Base 900 DX and Light Base 900 FX:

900 DX : No included fans, supports two 420 mm radiators and 1.5 m ARGB LED strip.

: No included fans, supports two 420 mm radiators and 1.5 m ARGB LED strip. 900 FX: Set of four Light Wings LX 140mm PWM fans with reversible blades.

Light Base 600 DX and Light Base 600 LX:

600 DX : Smaller variant of the 900 DX, supports 360mm radiators.

: Smaller variant of the 900 DX, supports 360mm radiators. 600 LX: Set of four Light Wings LX 140mm PWM fans.

Light Loop water cooling systems

Light Loop 360mm and 240mm: Available in black and white.

Light Wings LX fans

Options : 120mm PWM, 120mm PWM High-Speed, 140mm PWM, 140mm PWM High-Speed.

: 120mm PWM, 120mm PWM High-Speed, 140mm PWM, 140mm PWM High-Speed. Color options : Black (single fan or set of 3) and white (triple set).

: Black (single fan or set of 3) and white (triple set). Features: Motor with feedback for constant speed regardless of air resistance.

Air cooler Dark Rock 5

Design : Compact tower with asymmetrical design and special heatsink shape for compatibility with tall memory modules.

: Compact tower with asymmetrical design and special heatsink shape for compatibility with tall memory modules. Components : Six copper heatpipes and Silent Wings 4120mm PWM fan.

: Six copper heatpipes and Silent Wings 4120mm PWM fan. Compatibility: Nickel-plated copper base is compatible with liquid metal thermal interface.

Pure Power 12 power supplies

Simplified version : Pure Power 12M series power supplies with fixed cables.

: Pure Power 12M series power supplies with fixed cables. Standards support : Full support for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1.

: Full support for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1. Efficiency : 80 PLUS Gold.

: 80 PLUS Gold. Cooling : Quiet 120mm fan.

: Quiet 120mm fan. Power: Available in 1000 W, 850 W, 750 W, 650 W and 550 W versions.

These new products demonstrate the commitment to be quiet! to innovation and high quality, offering a wide range of solutions for PC enthusiasts and professionals.