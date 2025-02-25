Cables with 12VHPWR connectors began to be equipped with radiators for cooling

The problem of overheating of video card power connectors, which has already appeared among owners of GeForce RTX 4090, is also starting to affect GeForce RTX 5090, despite the use of the improved 12V-2×6 standard. In some cases, users report strong heating of the power wires, which led to the appearance of adapters with a built-in radiator.

Ezdiy-fab has released 12VHPWR adapters with an angled connection of 90 or 180 degrees, allowing you to avoid cable kinks inside the case. In addition to a convenient layout, such adapters are equipped with additional copper layers and an aluminum case with thermal pads. However, the list of compatible devices does not yet include new GeForce RTX 50 series video cards.

A similar solution was proposed by CableMod, presenting an adapter with a radiator, which confirms the relevance of the problem. Possible causes of overheating are related to insufficient safety margin of the connector or uneven load distribution on the wires. It is possible that in the future Nvidia and the PCI SIG committee will develop a new version of this connector to improve its reliability.