Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone with discount and gifts on Aliexpress

The global version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone was announced a few days ago, and today, January 15, from 10:00 Kyiv time, you can buy the smartphone on Aliexpress. We wouldn’t be writing this note if this time there weren’t discounts and a raffle from the official store on the platform.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G is offered in three memory versions at the following prices:

8+256 for $249

12+256 costs $269

12+512 is available for $289

31 devices will be raffled off among the first buyers. Among them:

1 Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G smartphone

10 Xiaomi Band 9 fitness trackers

20 Redmi Buds 6 Active headphones

In total, the new line includes five Redmi models: the basic Note 14 4G and 5G, the Pro version in similar versions, as well as the top-end Note 14 Pro+.

Features of Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G received a body with IP64 protection, a curved 6.67 ″ OLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, as well as a Mediatek 64 processor). The model is based on the mid-range Mediatek Helio G100 chipset.

As the main camera module – a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. There are additional cameras – a wide-angle 8 megapixel and a front camera of 32 MP. A 5500 mAh lithium-polymer battery is installed. There is a 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 5 and a memory card slot.