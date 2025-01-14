Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone with discount and gifts on Aliexpress14.01.25
The global version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone was announced a few days ago, and today, January 15, from 10:00 Kyiv time, you can buy the smartphone on Aliexpress. We wouldn’t be writing this note if this time there weren’t discounts and a raffle from the official store on the platform.
Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G is offered in three memory versions at the following prices:
- 8+256 for $249
- 12+256 costs $269
- 12+512 is available for $289
31 devices will be raffled off among the first buyers. Among them:
- 1 Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G smartphone
- 10 Xiaomi Band 9 fitness trackers
- 20 Redmi Buds 6 Active headphones
In total, the new line includes five Redmi models: the basic Note 14 4G and 5G, the Pro version in similar versions, as well as the top-end Note 14 Pro+.
Features of Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G
Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G received a body with IP64 protection, a curved 6.67 ″ OLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass, as well as a Mediatek 64 processor). The model is based on the mid-range Mediatek Helio G100 chipset.
As the main camera module – a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. There are additional cameras – a wide-angle 8 megapixel and a front camera of 32 MP. A 5500 mAh lithium-polymer battery is installed. There is a 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 5 and a memory card slot.
