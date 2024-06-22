Breakthrough in batteries? The new battery from TDK has 20 times more capacity22.06.24
The Japanese company TDK has announced the development of a new battery prototype that promises to significantly surpass existing technologies in terms of energy density. This new battery uses an all-ceramic material with oxidized solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes. According to the company, it provides an energy density of up to 1,000 Wh per liter of volume, which is 20 times higher than the closest competitors’ solid-state batteries and twice that of the best liquid electrolyte batteries.
The main advantages of the new battery include a reduced size of the device, a longer operating time, as well as increased stability and safety. Itis designed for small devices such as watches, where it can replace traditional coin-shaped batteries. Despite their small size (smaller than an adult’s fingernail), the new batteries also have the potential to be used in electric vehicles.
However, the scaling of the technology is complicated by the fragility of large ceramic batteries. TDK plans to begin shipping the first samples of its new prototype to customers next year and hopes to begin mass production in the near future. Given that TDK is an Apple supplier, it’s possible that the Apple Watch will be one of the first devices to use this new battery technology.
